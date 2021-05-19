Salvini uses the Ceuta crisis to demand the deployment of the Italian Army

Matteo Salvini, during an act of support for Israel (Photo: Stefano Montesi – Corbis via Corbis via Getty Images)

The far-right politician Matteo Salvini has resorted to the migration crisis and open politics between Spain and Morocco to suggest that the Armed Forces should also be deployed in Italy to contain the arrival of migrants. He has done so through an ironic post on his Twitter account.

“Spain, with a left-wing government, deploys the Army on its border to block illegal entries,” Salvini wrote on the social network. The politician of the Northern League has thus referred to the security measures adopted in Ceuta in the face of the arrival of about 6,000 migrants from Moroccan territory.

“We await news of the ‘Viminale'”, has criticized Salvini, using the term by which the Ministry of the Interior is known in Italy. In fact, it is the same portfolio that he managed for more than a year when he was part of the Government shared with the 5-Star Movement (M5S).

At the head of the Interior, Salvini promoted a policy of closing borders and blocking the ships of the NGOs that carried out rescue work in the Mediterranean, which is why several judicial fronts have been opened against him.

For her part, the leader of the French extreme right, Marie Le Pen, also spoke out on Tuesday about what is happening in Ceuta and pointed out that the massive influx of immigrants into Spanish territory shows that the European Union is a “ strainer ”and calls for an end to the situation.

Le Pen, like his Italian colleague, has used his Twitter account to express his opinion: “Contrary to the reassuring words of our leaders, the EU is a drain in which everyone enters. That has to stop.

