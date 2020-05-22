Former Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini sent a letter to President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday (21) in which he calls for a “fair trial” on the kidnapping complaint involving the Gregoretti ship case. Salvini has a preliminary hearing scheduled for October this year to provide clarification for having prevented the landing of 131 immigrants who had been rescued in July 2019 by the vessel, which belongs to the Italian Coast Guard. The ban on the far-right League leader, who at the time was Minister of the Interior, left immigrants on the ship for more than three days, until the Italian government managed to close an agreement for other European Union countries ( EU) to accommodate part of the travelers. Salvini’s request came after an article in the newspaper “La Verità” stated that some magistrates of the Court of Catania, in their private conversations, would have agreed to “attack him”. “I appeal to your institutional role, as President of the Republic and of the Superior Council of the Judiciary, so that you can guarantee, as all citizens must be guaranteed, the right to a fair trial, before a third and impartial judge,” wrote Salvini, who is currently a senator and has a privileged forum. In a phone call, the ex-minister reinforced to Mattarella that he is concerned about the “lack of serenity of the trial”, mainly because now “it is undeniable that confidence in the judiciary fluctuated with the presence of news about the intentions of some important Italian judges” .

The Senate Immunity Council is expected to resume discussions on the case from May 25.

See too:

Coronavirus: Japanese experiment shows how quickly virus spreads in a restaurant