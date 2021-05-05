Salvi Jiménez wants to snatch the belt from Juanfe Gómez in July

The Valladolid super feather Salvador «Salvi» Jiménez (6-0, 1 KO), double champion of Spain amateur in 2016 and 2017, already warned us last year in ESPABOX that he looked strong enough to face even Kiko Martínez or Andoni Gago, and a year later with more reason he believes that the time has come to get the professional title of Spain: “I’m better than ever”.

Salvi saw the fight in which the Valencian super featherweight was proclaimed champion of Spain Juanfe Gomez: «Diego Valtierra is a good boxer, but he is not at the level of contesting the title of Spain. For Juanfe Gómez it was an easy fight ».

Jiménez plans to make his seventh fight in Malaga on June 5 and by the end of July the title of Spain could be raised if the team of the Spanish champion accepts: “I respect all the rivals, and I know that I have to show it in the ring, but I have improved a lot and I beat him a thousand per thousand”, thinks about the champion.

Salvi Jiménez thinks it would be a great fight: “That he accepts this fight, that he accepts to defend his title before me, and we will not win, the public will win”.

It would be a voluntary defense in the event that MGZ, Jiménez’s manager, and KO Boxing, Gomez’s manager, reach an agreement.

We will await events.