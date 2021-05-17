Salvi Jiménez, official candidate for the national super featherweight title

The Valladolid Salvador Jimenez (6-0, 1 KO) has been appointed by the Professional Boxing Committee as the official candidate for the Spanish super featherweight title held by the Valencian Juanfe Gomez (10-0, 2 KO).

Gomez claimed the vacant title last month after defeating co-contender Diego Valtierra.

Salvi Jiménez does not have the seven professional fights required by the Federation to be able to contest a national title, but given his experience in international amateur tournaments with the Spanish team, he is allowed to be a candidate with fewer fights.

Juanfe Gómez may make a voluntary defense before the mandatory one with Jiménez.