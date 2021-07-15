Salvi Jiménez and the I Military Open, on July 30 in Valladolid

The Valladolid boxer Salvador Jimenez (7-0, 1 KO) will be the main attraction of an evening that will mean the return of boxing to Valladolid after the health crisis we are experiencing.

MGZ Promotions Y Pucela Boxing They organize on Friday July 30 the boxing gala at the Real Sociedad Hípica de Valladolid.

It will be within the framework of 1st Military Open of the Higher Council of Military Sports, with the prominence of this establishment dependent on the Ministry of Defense. Its best fighters will face a selection of local rivals, to try to reactivate a nursery of boxers that in recent years have had representatives such as Miguel Cuadrado, current component of the Spanish team, Salvador Jiménez, now a professional and other names who also flirted. with the national team, such as Antonio Iglesias or Manuel Varela. In this same context, Castilla y León, with several of them as representatives, has been one of the communities with the most titles in the national championships in the last five years.

Wednesday July 21 will be the official presentation of the boxing event at the Real Sociedad Hípica de Valladolid, with the presence of several athletes and various authorities, as well as the various bouts to be held will be announced.

Within the gala, which will be held on July 30 at the Real Sociedad Hípica de Valladolid with very limited capacity, will be Salvi Jiménez, the local idol who is about to contest the Spanish Super Feather Championship and who will participate in a fight to six rounds.

The MGZ man wants to stay active in the months leading up to that fight, which depends on Juanfe Gómez, current title holder, and his adventure in Italy with the European Union scepter as a target. Jiménez fought in June and will do so again for the second time in recent months with the clear intention of tightening the Spanish super feather belt at the waist before the end of 2021.