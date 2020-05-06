The enormous influence of Six characters in a search for an author in the subsequent narrative, in the theater and even in the cinema (Stranger than fiction and Ruby Sparks, as the last contributions) has no end. If recently the Spanish theater has experienced the enormous, and well-deserved, success of Miguel del Arco’s The Function to Be Done, also in Italy the rereading of the classic by Luigi Pirandello with Happy family, a play written by Alessandro, has recently been played Genovesi, who now reaches Spanish cinemas in a film version of Gabriele Salvatores (and Genovesi himself as a co-writer).

Of course, the terrified presence of the characters, the nonsense of their non-lives here has no place. We are facing a purely playful, melodramatic and superficial rereading, a metaliterary game but never an anguish over the lack of existence. Salvatores, in fact, plays not only to be Pirandello, but also to be Fellini. Too? Yes, definitely. The echoes of Federico’s Eight and a Half also resonate in this Happy family, and yet it is not the last resonance either. There’s still more.

Every time a filmmaker decides to use as basic music, as a song that joins the main scenes of his film, a theme already used not by anyone, but by a masterpiece, of which everyone remembers his images and that, heard his first notes , already transported to that one, the following question must be asked: is it that the director thinks he can do it so well that he will erase those from the viewer’s head when presenting these? It is what one wonders when seeing the repeated use of Simon & Garfunkel’s songs, with April come she will as the central theme, forever installed in The Graduate.

Regardless of the continuous echoes of various works, Salvatores goes to the camera looks of all the characters, including the author himself, to find complicity in the viewer, something that he achieves only at times, especially because despite the fact that the Pirandellian base , always exciting, still looming, the excessive desire to conquer the audience almost exclusively through good vibes are insufficient. As Pirandello himself wrote in the Preface to his masterpiece, “every ghost, every artistic creature, must have a drama of its own to exist.” And yet, in Happy family you never guess such.

HAPPY FAMILY

Address: Gabriele Salvatores.

Interpreters: Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Margherita Buy, Valeria Bilello, Fabio De Luigi, Corinna Agustoni.

Gender: melodrama. Italy, 2010.

Duration: 91 minutes.

.