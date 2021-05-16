Salvation to turn the page

05/16/2021

On at 10:55 CEST

EFE

The Getafe his existence will be played this Sunday in LaLiga Santander in a key duel, before him I raised, who does not fight for anything and will be a direct witness to the nerves of a club that will try to mask an erratic course with a victory that can give him the salvation with which to turn the page.

The men of Jose Bordalás They have long dreamed of three points with which to achieve permanence. They have systematically escaped day by day because of a dynamic of bad results that have put the Getafe in an unthinkable mess a month ago.

Painful and undeserved defeats in almost all cases have placed the Getafe on the verge of relegation, only three points above the last team to lose the category, the Valladolid, with which he has lost direct confrontations in the event of a tie on points.

After falling before him Cadiz 0-1 with an own goal of David Timor, to suffer a defeat against the Eibar for the same result with a penalty in the 86th minute transformed by Jose Recio, and falling 1-0 in their visits to Villarreal and to Celtic, The team of Bordalás he definitely peered into the abyss a week ago.

Last day, in the stadium of Bullets, wasted up to four very clear chances to score, while Celta, in his only shot on goal between the three sticks, scored through Nolito. And that is his endemic disease, the lack of success in front of goal. With 26 goals in favor, it is the team that has scored the least of LaLiga Santander and last week he was the sixth-worst scoring average in six major European leagues.

With that ballast, the Getafe has gotten into a trouble very fat. His lack of goals has led to an alarming point absence after scoring 10 of the last 48 units. That figure has led him to a situation of absolute alarm and he wants to win to close a permanence that would come in case of victory and a draw or defeat of the Valladolid in the field of Real society.

To face the duel, Bordalás has two absences due to injury, that of the Colombian Juan Camilo “Cucho” Hernández and of Dario Poveda. However, he recovers David Timor, absent last day due to suspension, and it is possible that the azulón midfielder will once again occupy a space in the center of the defense next to the Togolese Djené Dakonam.

The Uruguayan could also return Erick Cabaco after two months absent after surgery on his right knee. The Getafe center-back is already training with the rest of the group and Bordalás He assured that on the same Sunday he will see if he is included in the call.

The rest of the squad is at the disposal of the Alicante coach, who could introduce some variant with respect to the eleven of the Celtic with the return to the lineup of the charrúa Mauro Arambarri, substitute in Vigo. In attack, Jaime Mata Y Angel Rodriguez they will compete for a place to play alongside Enes Ünal Y Carles Aleñà Y Take kubo They fight to open a gap in a key formation that will try to win so as not to risk their stay the last day in Granada.

The Levante, gigantic and with nothing at stake

The I raised arrives saved to Getafe after certifying his permanence with the point he achieved last day against the Barcelona, but his streak is not the best, since he has four defeats and two consecutive draws and has not won since last April 10.

The Valencian team, however, already embittered the Getafe the end of last season, when they won 1-0 in the last game despite the fact that nothing was being played and the Madrid team, on the other hand, fought to enter the Europa League.

Midfielders Nemanja Radoja Y Nikola Vukcevic are injured and are still not available to the coach Paco Lopez, while Sergio Postigo has suffered in Saturday’s training of the discomfort in the left ankle caused by the injury suffered before the Deportivo Alavés.

In principle, and due to the games played by each one in recent weeks, the goal Dani Cardenas would be in charge of defending the goal of the I raised on Getafe Y Aitor Fernandez I would go back to the bench.

The coach of the I raised could get back to Carlos Clerc for the defense after having rested during the week against Barcelona and will have to evaluate the fatigue of some players, such as Of fruits or Melero, who have been starters in the last two games.

Probable lineups

Getafe: Soria; Damián, Djené, Timor, Olivera; Nyom, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Enes Ünal and Jaime Mata o Ángel.

I raised: Cardenas; Coke, Vezo, Duarte, Clerc; De Frutos, Malsa, Bardhi or Melero, Morales; Cantero and Roger.