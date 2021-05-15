Salvation in LaLiga Santander is very expensive

05/14/2021 at 9:59 PM CEST

The salvation of this 2020-21 League is listed higher than ever in view of the suffering suffered by six possible candidates for the three relegation places. A_ missing only two days for the final whistle of a campaign to be forgotten due to a coronavirus that has alienated fans from stadiums, nothing is decided yet and everything remains open.Eibar, Elche and Valladolid they would go down to Second Division right now, but Huesca, Getafe and Alavés They are only two, three and four points, respectively, from the well, and any setback in this final stretch can be paid dearly with little time to rectify.

Just three days ago, five from the end, the six singled out in the fight for permanence they remained the same, although with different evolution in these three weeks.

The bottom Eibar de Mendilibar, tied with Elche at 30 points, is the one who is now going through his best streak, after two victories against two direct rivals such as Alavés and Getafe and a draw against Betis, and the all or nothing in Valencia tomorrow and against Barça in Ipurua, Meanwhile he Elche de Escribá count on the worst average, with three losses in a row against Atlético, Real Sociedad and Alavés -another direct rival-, and they will be seen to the death in Cádiz and at home against Athletic.

The other descendant at this time would be Sergio González’s Valladolid, with one more point (31) but two of the saving places led by Huesca (33), ahead of Getafe (34) and Alavés (35). The pucelanos do not have very good feelings, since they haven’t won in LaLiga for ten gamesprecisely when they were imposed on the Getafe de Bordalás, another direct adversary, who also shares bad dynamics, since they also drag three consecutive defeats against Villarreal, Eibar -direct opponent- and Celta, and they do not find themselves again, despite the point added against Real Madrid.

HUESCA Y ALAVÉS, CARA; VALLADOLID AND GETAFE, CRUZ

The blanquivioletas accumulate five draws in their last ten games and They will play it in Anoeta against Real Sociedad and last Sunday in Zorrilla against Atlético to which the title can go. The azulones, for their part, they do not raise their heads in May and will seek the ordeal of permanence against Levante tomorrow at home and in Granada at home.

Instead, both the Huesca of an inspired Pacheta and the Alavés of a revulsive Calleja have entered into positive dynamics and they seem thrown into the miracle of salvation, after winning Athletic and ‘direct’ Elche, respectively, and they will play it away against Betis and at home against Valencia the Aragonese, and with Granada in Mendizorroza and in Seville the Vitorians.

DIRECT ‘GOAL AVERAGE’ IN CASE OF TIRE

A point and apart deserves the ‘goal average’ of the direct confrontations between the six candidates, who can decide ‘in extremis’ the salvation in the event of a tie on points.

Eibar, Huesca, Getafe, Alavés, Elche and Valladolid. This would be the virtual classification from the particular ‘goal average’ among the six directly involved in the fratricidal struggle for permanence that is decided in these last two days

Curiously, the one that has best entry records is the bottom Eibar, which only loses with Elche and is even with Huesca, while the worst stopped is Valladolid, which only surpasses Getafe and ties with Elche.