Salvation and Europe on the horizon by Mendizorroza

04/21/2021

On at 09:13 CEST

EFE

The Alaves and the Villarreal will face this Wednesday at the stadium of Mendizorroza with the horizon of salvation for the Albiazules and the European classification for the Yellows in a duel corresponding to the thirty-first day of LaLiga Santander.

The arrival to the Albiazul bench of Javier Calleja placeholder image, closely linked throughout his career to the Castellón team, has given fresh air to the Basque team, which has radically changed its way of playing and is now committed to trying to have the ball and take the initiative in various phases of the match, to to reach the rival area with danger.

But in front he will have one of the leading teams of The league, the Villarreal, who wants to continue with the results of the last two games, in which he achieved his qualification for the semifinals of the Europa League before him Dinamo Zagreb and was able to win in the field of I raised, which has made them regain fifth place in the leaderboard.

The team of Unai emery is coming off a streak of eight wins in nine games. The good time of Villarreal has only been truncated by a defeat against Osasuna in the last game played at the Estadio de la Cerámica, although he was able to minimize this defeat after winning by a landslide (1-5) in the field of I raised, one of the most outstanding results of the season.

This streak does not guarantee them one of the European places given the equality in the qualifying table, so they must continue adding games in the league championship. The problem for the yellow team is that they must alternate their pending line-ups of the European semifinals, to which they add a week of three league matches in a row, which has motivated that Emery You have decided to make a series of changes to your eleven in each game.

The idea is not to create a different team in each competition, since the coach’s solution is to enter four or five players per game in league matches.

Thus, in this meeting in front of the Alaves, the possible eleven could be the one formed by Gero Rulli in goal, a defense with Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Funes mori Y Jaume costa, a midfield with Foyth, Manu Trigueros Y Dani Parejo and a forward with Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca Y Yeremi pine or Samu chukwueze.

He did it in front of Athletic club and to Huesca and he has achieved four of the six points played in the two games in which the Complutense coach has led the babazorro team. This has allowed him to stick his head out and get out of the drop places.

Playing without extremes and with players who like to handle the ball has opened up the Alaves another offensive route and has given more tranquility to a better positioned rear. The result of this is that the Vitorians have not conceded goals since the change of coach.

Javier Calleja placeholder image recovers to Florian Lejeune Y Manu Garcia, after serving a penalty game for accumulation of reprimands and everything points to the French central forming a pair in the rear with Victor Laguardia, relegating to Alberto Rodríguez “Tachi & rdquor; to the substitution.

The doubt may be in who will occupy the left wing, after losing to Ruben Duarte due to injury. Martin Aguirregabiria did it in San Mamés and could be chosen though Javi lopez wait your turn. The option to play without starting ends in this “new & rdquor; Alavés has subtracted minutes from some usual men and has returned the prominence to footballers such as “Jota & rdquor; Peleteiro, called to occupy the right part of the Alava attack.

Luis Rioja or Pere Pons they could play the other square, while Rodrigo Battaglia, first scorer of the era Lane, Y Thomas Pina, have gained weight in the center of the field, like the Galician couple from Joselu Mato Y Lucas Perez.

Probable lineups

Alaves: Pacheco; Ximo, Lejeune, Laguardia, Martín; Battaglia, Tomás Pina, Jota, Pons or Luis Rioja; Lucas and Joselu.

Villarreal: Rulli, Mario, Albiol, Funes Mori, Costa; Foyth, Parejo, Trigueros; Gerard Moreno, Bacca and Pino or Chukwueze.