Eibar and Athletic Club meet today in Ipurua in a Basque derby which both arrive with the need to transform into points the good feelings of their first goals on the return to competition to strengthen their options in their respective objectives of maintaining the category, the armored team, and entering Europe, the Bilbao team.

06/17/2020 at 08:30

CEST

Both of José Luis Mendilibar Like the ones of Gaizka Garitano, technicians with a past on the rival bench, faced each other in clashes against Madrid teams, but Eibar only gave him to make up what pointed to an excessive win in his visit to Real, and Athletic to snatch a point in Bilbao from Atlético .

Tenth in the table and still five points from a Europa League that has been set as an undisguised goal, Athletic hopes to continue to a game that on Sunday in San Mamés, directed by a Iker Muniain Brilliant and a top scorer, it gave him the chance to tuute and even overwhelm at times with clarity an always rocky and very complicated opponent in La Catedral.

However, the beating with the ball by the captain was important and in what is capable of dosing him Garitano without the team noticing his absence, he can be part of the rojiblanco success until the end of the course.

Because the compressed schedule, with three games in less than six days to start this express final of the championship, forces the Biscayan coach to refresh a group that already has its third game against Betis on Saturday without even 72 hours of rest that seemed mandatory.

That is why news is expected in the rojiblanco eleven, especially from midfield forward, where key players such as himself Muniain, Iñaki Williams or Raúl García They could start at the bench to enter the second half of the crash and not get too worn out on Saturday.

Due to the dimensions of Ipurua, more given to the aerial and direct game, Muniain and Williams could be the ones who waited in a start in which players who before Atlético already jumped onto the pitch in the second half are expected, like Unai Núñez, Mikel Vesga, Oihan Sancet, Oscar de Marcos or Kenan Kodro.

It could also be a novelty Ibai Gomez, although everything is speculation facing an alignment in which Garitano He already announced that, touch when touch, it will be giving entrance to practically all the staff before the demand of the calendar.

However, where news is least expected is in the defensive block beyond Nunez to give rest to one of the centrals, perhaps Yeray Álvarez, who made two errors in Atlético’s goal, or to start with a line of five. That the Derio technician also likes.

To go out with three central and two lanes, however, he should have overcome the inconvenience that prevented him from training on Monday with his teammates. Yuri Berchiche. Yuri, anyway usual absence in post-match training, and Asier Villalibre, come down on Sunday due to muscle discomfort and hardly available for Ipurua, are the doubts in Athletic.

For its part, Eibar faces the Basque derby very much urged by the results, two points down and in the midst of a crisis, which may worsen if the rojiblancos return to take the victory of Ipurua, something common in previous seasons.

The Eibarrés team has only won two of the last ten LaLiga matches, against Atlético de Madrid and Levante, and is in free fall after conceding three consecutive defeats, two of them in their fief that add to the usual against Real Madrid every time you visit.

Athletic does not seem the best rival for the Barça’s score to increase, because the rojiblancos are comfortable in Ipurua, where they only lost once in five years.

Ipurua, however, is the main hold on Eibar’s hopes of saving the category because away from home its balance is disastrous while as a local it is a little neater, with 19 points resulting from 6 wins that now the team of José Luis Mendilibar dreams of expanding in a derby that appears uneven.

Hit the eleven you put Balance It is very complicated again. The Zaldibar coach reserved some players in Valdebebas thinking more in the medium term than in his match against the Whites and so on. Sergi Enrich or the side Cote, usual in defense, they rested.

The Gipuzkoans recover Gonzalo Escalante for this meeting, sanctioned the last day for accumulation of cards; keep the low Ivan Ramis in defense and changes are expected on the eve of playing against Getafe and Valencia a series of key matches in the fight for permanence.

Probable lineups:

Eibar: Dmitrovic; Cote, Oliveira, Bigas, Rafa; Diop, León, De Blasis o Escalante, Inui; Charles and Sergi Enrich.

Athletic: Unai Simón; Capa, Unai Núñez, Iñigo Martínez, Yuri; Dani García, Vesga; De Marcos, Sancet, Ibai; and Raúl García.

Referee: Prieto Iglesias (Navarro Committee).

Stadium: Ipurua.

Time: 19.30.