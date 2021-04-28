Salvation also passes through San Mamés

04/28/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Three days after La Catedral pressed LaLiga With the defeat of the leader Atlético de Madrid against Athletic that excited about a new litter of lions, San Mamés will also be an important appointment for the resolution of a relegation from which Valladolid wants to escape.

In one of the two clashes that remain to be played on matchday 33 due to the dispute on April 17 of the final of the Copa del Rey, Athletic wants to delve into the good game on Sunday against Atlético (2-1) that helped them to abandon the depression to which they had fallen after losing, without being as competitive as they expected, the two Cup finals that this season has had. month of April.

Although the scorers Íñigo Martínez and Alex Berenguer were also key and had a brilliant performance, and an Ander Capa full until his injury shortly after the break, what really excited the rojiblanca fans was the behavior of the new trident that appears, the one that They are Oihan Sancet, Jon Morcillo and Asier Villalibre, and who had the entire clash against the leader in check.

Especially remarkable was the start of Sancet, a ‘pearl’ from which Lezama is expected a lot but who had not finished capturing the quality that is recognized on the grass.

That good match of the meritorious ones, who were already headlines a week ago in a Benito Villamarín to which Athletic came down in the mood for the 0-4 of the Cup final against Barça, suggests a continuity in the eleven.

The injury of Iker Muniain, the feverish process through which a Raul Garcia that he fell at the last minute of the call and how improved Iñaki Williams was when he came out in the last section of the match.

Muniain’s is one of the six safe casualties of Athletic. Another four are those of the also injured Yuri Berchiche, Capa, who will miss the remainder of the season, Peru Nolaskoain and Oier Zarraga; And neither will Unai Vencedor play, who had a yellow card cycle against Atlético.

It will also be necessary to see if Raúl García from his feverish process and Yeray Álvarez from the muscle injury that ended the Cup final are already available. Both, however, were improved on Monday when they returned to work in Lezama.

With all these conditions, the doubts in the line-up are those of Oscar de Marcos or Íñigo Lekue on the right side, the double pivot that Dani García, Unai López and Mikel Vesga choose.

Also if Marcelino García Toral keeps striker Alex Berenguer in the eleven after three starts in a week and a half or chooses to return Williams to eleven, I include going out in a band.

Unai Simón, under sticks, and Unai Nuñez, Iñigo and Mikel Balenziaga, in defense, seem fixed.

As the coach of Valladolid, Sergio González, has warned in the previous game, he no longer seems to have “arguments” to maintain the usual 4-4-2, despite the fact that he considers that in this scheme “the players feel comfortable” and , therefore, it could undergo changes.

With this, a defensive line of five players could be envisaged, with three centrals – since now he has all available, after the recovery of Javi Sánchez and the return to the call-up of Kiko Olivas -, and Janko and Olaza on the wings.

Orellana and Óscar Plano should remain in the starting line-up, with Roque Mesa being the one who would have the most doubts in that center of the field and, a priori, would have Weissman and Marcos André again at the attack point, since Kodro did not can play this game, while Guardiola would be as a shock.

But since the Catalan coach considers that the squad has shown a good level in the usual system, and is not a friend of giving clues, it cannot be ruled out that he has played by mistake and remains faithful to his ideas. The objective is, whoever bets, “go out and win the match.”

He is aware that, once again, the management of emotions will be decisive. They have stumbled on the same stone too many times already, and there is no margin to do it again, since the team is in relegation places, after the last draws against Elche and Cádiz.

He also knows that Athletic “will want to assert itself and finish the league in the best possible situation”, which it has shown against the leader, which is why it expects a highly motivated rival ready to continue adding.

Valladolid is supposed to have the maximum ambition to achieve the goal of permanence, which is getting more and more complicated and, in this sense, Sergio has made it clear: “he goes for three points in every game and this one does not it is an exception, because there is also quality and personality to do it “.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS

Athletic: Unai Simon; De Marcos, Unai Nuñez, Íñigo Martínez, Balenziaga; Williams, Dani García, Unai López, Morcillo; Sancet and Villalibre.

Valladolid: Robert; Janko, El Yamiq, Joaquín, Olaza, Nacho; Orellana, Roque Mesa or Alcaraz, Óscar Plano; Weissman and Marcos André.

Referee: Adrián Cordero Vega (Cantabrian Committee).

Stadium: San Mamés.

Schedule: 19.00