Salvados grave Pablo Casado in less than 24 hours

The leader of the Popular Party (PP), Pablo Casado, during a speech in the 2018 Andalusian electoral campaign. EFE

“The politicians we do not have to intervene in the lives of others “. Pablo Casado has earned by his own merits being the ‘trending topic ‘ of the weekend. That usually pleases the campaign managers image and communication. But at the cost of what? Because Casado has also been the the target of mockery, or the champion of hypocrisy.

Pulling from an academic definition, politics is the “science that deals with government and organization of human societies, especially from the states. “Another different thing is to err on excessive interventionism. So, one of two. Or the president of the main opposition party has deceived the whole world, he is a straw man and he does not aspire to one day be the Prime Minister. Or is he a shameless liar and a medal hypocrite.

Obviously this slogan that Casado has taken from his sleeve comes from successful “Vota Libertad” with which Isabel Díaz Ayuso It has swept the recent regional elections in Madrid. But it is more fake than a Monopoly bill. There are many examples of the impact of the PP on personal freedoms. With their votes, the PP tried to prevent and ended up delaying several years the approval of the law on divorce, marriage between same-sex couples or euthanasia, among others. Not to mention the speed of the PP to pass the gag law.

“They are old debates already out of date”, the popular ones can argue in their defense. The problem for Casado is that coincidentally this weekend’s ‘Saved’ program has revolved around abortion. Leaving headlines as powerful as that, despite the fact that voluntary interruption of pregnancy was decriminalized in Spain in 1985, “Up to 8 Spanish provinces have not performed abortions in 30 years“.

Zamora, Palencia, Segovia, Ávila, Cáceres, Toledo, Cuenca and Teruel – plus Ceuta and Melilla – are the provinces where applicants have been forced, in the least bad of cases, to having to travel to another province to carry out the intervention.

Newtral has investigated the matter and, through testimonies from the Burgos Feminist Assembly, concludes that “most of the women who want to have an abortion are referred to a center in Valladolid, with all that it entails: moving 150 kilometers and pay for the trip “ out of your own pocket.

Are they isolated cases? You judge: The abortion requests referred to other provinces add up to a total of 66,358 interventions. If forcing a woman to:

Gesture a creature that, in some cases, is the result of a violation It is not intervening in the lives of others.

Bringing a baby into the world with a disease incompatible with life.

Give birth to the fruit of a pregnancy, plain and simple, unwantedFor whatever reasons, it is not intervening in the lives of others.

It can be concluded that it is because Married, at least this weekend, they have very low regard for the Spanish.

