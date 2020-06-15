Humanitarian organization Oxfam and other civil rights groups represent the minor in the lawsuit

New York.- One little girl 13-year-old filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against the Administration of the President Donald trump for having sent her back to her country of origin, where her life is in danger, in violation of due process of law in the United States.

The ACLU, the humanitarian organization Oxfam and other civil rights groups represent the less in the lawsuit, in which they claim that the Trump Administration order restricting immigration at the border invoking the Public Health Service Law for the COVID-19 pandemic is « illegal. »

The little girl, which they only identify as GYJP, arrived alone at the border of United States, fleeing the gangs that had caused his mother, a former police officer, to leave The Savior when he refused to cooperate with the group.

They also point out that the mother, who now lives in New York, was targeted by the Salvadoran gangs for her refusal to cooperate with them, for which she was forced to flee quickly.

Upon arrival in the US She was granted legal protection and her daughter attempted to join her when gangs also began to threaten her life.

However, despite the fact that the less He told the authorities what happened, informing them that his mother resided in the United States. and give them her phone number, the agents did not call and instead returned her alone to The Savior, where it hides, the plaintiffs allege.

US immigration authorities did not hold a hearing on his case, violating due process of law, the organizations said in a joint statement.

They noted that under the old immigration statutes that protect children and those seeking protection, GYJP should have been sent to a shelter until it was released to their mother and had a fair process to determine their right to protection, which he would have allowed himself to be reunited permanently with his mother.

« The Trump administration hides behind COVID-19 as a way to return children to grave danger. Like Trump’s horrifying family separation policy, the courts should conclude that this latest attack on children is illegal « ACLU attorney Lee Gernt said.

This is the second lawsuit filed for the same reason by the ACLU and Oxfam in the last hours against the use of health regulations to expel minors without due process.

In the first, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the Federal District of Columbia (Washington) stopped the deportation of a 16-year-old Honduran, giving the organization time to pursue his lawsuit without the less was deported. .