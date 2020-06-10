New York, USA.

A 13-year-old girl filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday against the Administration of President Donald Trump for having sent her back to her country of origin, where her life is in danger, in violation of due process of law.

The ACLU, the humanitarian organization Oxfam and other civil rights groups represent the minor in the lawsuit, in which they ensure that the order of the Trump administration restricting immigration at the border by invoking the Public Health Service Act for the COVID-19 pandemic is “illegal.”

The girl, whom they only identify as GYJP, arrived alone at the US border running from the gangs that had caused his mother, a former police officer, to leave The Savior when he refused to cooperate with the group.

They also point out that the mother, who now lives in NY, was targeted by the Salvadoran gangs for its refusal to cooperate with them, for which it was forced to flee quickly.

Upon reaching the USA She was granted legal protection and her daughter attempted to join her when gangs also began to threaten her life.

However, despite the fact that the minor told the authorities what happened, inform them that her mother resided in the USA and give them her phone number, the agents did not call and instead returned her alone to El Salvador, where she is hiding, the plaintiffs allege.

The U.S. immigration authorities failed to hold a hearing on his case, violating the due process of lawthe organizations said in a joint statement.

They highlighted that according to the old immigration statutes that protect children and those who seek protection, GYJP she should have been sent to a shelter until she was released to her mother and had a fair process to determine her right to protection, which would have allowed her to be permanently reunited with her mother.

“The Trump administration hides behind COVID-19 as a way to return children to grave danger. Like the horrible family separation policy of Trump, the courts should conclude that this latest attack on children is illegal, “said ACLU attorney Lee Gernt.

This is the second lawsuit filed for the same reason by the ACLU and Oxfam in the last hours against the use of health regulations to expel minors without due process.

In the first, the judge Emmet Sullivan, of the Federal District of Columbia (Washington), stopped the deportation of a 16-year-old Honduran, giving the organization time to proceed with its lawsuit without the minor being deported.