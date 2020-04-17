The Congress of El Salvador extended on Thursday night for 15 days the state of emergency that allows the government to maintain a mandatory home quarantine to contain the coronavirus.

The extension of the state of emergency and public calamity, which was approved on March 14, received the votes of 65 of the 84 deputies of the unicameral Congress.

“We have approved the extension of the state of national emergency for a period of 15 days,” said the president of the Legislative, Mario Ponce.

The state of emergency, whose extension expires on May 1, also allows the government to ban agglomerations, keep schools and universities, bars and clubs and commerce closed, except for restaurants or food businesses that can only sell food products to serve at home. .

It also empowers the health authorities to limit or restrict the circulation of people who may be carriers of the new coronavirus and to receive mandatory medical attention.

The president, Nayib Bukele, in a first reaction after the approval of the extension by the deputies, indicated through his Twitter account that “the pressure worked” in reference to the constant calls he made to the deputies to grant him ” the tools “to continue the fight against the coronavirus.

El Salvador accumulated up to Wednesday 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including six deceased.

However, President Bukele regretted that a boy of just four years died in the country this Thursday from coronavirus.

“Tonight a 4-year-old boy died with COVID-19. He is the youngest victim on record in our country,” he said after explaining that the infant’s parents are under medical care to determine if they contracted the coronavirus.