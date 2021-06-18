Salvadoran businessmen are concerned about being forced to use Bitcoin

The Chamber of Commerce and Industries of El Salvador, has carried out a survey with the intention of knowing the opinions and positions of merchants, businessmen, partners, union members, people and consumers or users of the country, in relation to the recently enacted Bitcoin Law, within which some provisions classified as “worrying” by citizens are established.

All this in order to have a broad perspective on the perception of people in relation to what will be the new economic and legal framework of the country.

According to the survey carried out, 96% of the business sector shows concern about the obligation that is ordered by the Bitcoin law, according to which, no merchant can refuse not to receive the “currency” as a form of payment. What is derived from article 7 of the aforementioned law, according to which:

“Art. 7. Every economic agent must accept bitcoin as a form of payment when it is offered to him by whoever acquires a good or service. “

Revealing survey data

Jorge Hasbun, the president of the Chamber, noted:

“We believe that this excellent response is a reflection of how urgent this issue is for Salvadorans, in the sense of the implications it will have for the family economy.”

Here are some other revealing data from the survey:

93.2% of citizens do not want to receive salaries in btc.

35% of citizens feel mistrust while 39% are concerned.

82.5% of the respondents do not want to receive remittances in btc.

Only 10.9% of entrepreneurs consider that this can attract investment in the country.

92% of citizens do not agree with the mandatory use of btc.

45.3% of the SMEs that participated indicated that it causes them concern and 35.9% mistrust.

Bitcoin as legal tender: mandatory or not?

This refers to the one that in a certain country, is issued by the official body. Which in principle has the power to release validly contracted obligations, that is, that currency arranged as “legal tender” (in this case Bitcoin) would have to be accepted by the creditor of any monetary obligation.

Although the case of Bitcoin is unique since its issuance does not depend on a central body, but on the digital miner. The truth is that having been given the treatment of “legal tender”, no economic agent, or merchant may refuse to accept it as a form of payment and in a deeper sense, no person may refuse to receive payment of debts in Bitcoin since its receipt is not optional but mandatory.

