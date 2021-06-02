Salvador Reyes the best side of the MX League affirms Roberto Hernández

The footballer of Puebla, Salvador Reyes was one of the best players in Liga MX in the Clausura 2021, so Roberto Hernandez, (DT who debuted in Morelia) is not surprised because he knows the talent of the young side

“When I see him I say ‘this is Chava’, it is what he showed us since he arrived. Technically, physically and emotionally he is ready for great things.

“He is a player that I had to see being born in football terms. He came to Morelia very young, to the lower forces and always stood out for his technique because he always played even a category above the one that regularly corresponded to him, he is also a very good boy, he is very educated, very emotionally stable and it does not surprise me today that an important team can see him, hopefully, because even though he is still very young, he has all the characteristics to be able to be in a club of that nature, “he said.

Roberto Hernández highlighted is a young man with a very particular football talent.

“He is a technically very good boy, he has a very educated left foot, although with the right he also defends himself. A very difficult characteristic to find in Mexican football he has and is to center in any way, sometimes we thought he would not succeed and He took it out anyway, he surprised everyone. He has a well developed striking technique with his left leg, “said his former coach, who acknowledged the satisfaction that he gives him to see the career that Salvador Reyes is forging.

“Seeing a boy you bet on, seeing him grow and consolidate because I think he is close, gives enormous pride. For me, it is not new what Chava is capable of doing.”

