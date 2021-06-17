Salvador Reyes radiates happiness for arriving in America | Excelsior

MEXICO CITY

The America made official the arrival of Salvador Reyes as its new reinforcement. The side reaches Coapa, coming from Puebla, where he shone under the orders of Nicolás Larcamón. Reyes spoke about his incorporation to the Eagles and his desire to succeed as a azulcrema.

I am happy to arrive at América, my family has always been an Americanist and when my representative told me that I already had a new team and it was América, I was very happy. It is an unbeatable feeling, for me reaching the greatest team in Mexico is something unmatched, so I am going to enjoy it and contribute on the field at all times, “he said.

Among the virtues of the lane are the mid-range shooting, agility in one-on-one and speed. The immediate reference of the defender in El Nido is Cuauhtémoc Blanco and will seek with work and dedication, to emulate what was done by the American idol.

My main characteristics are 1 to 1, speed, medium distance shooting. Cuauhtémoc Blanco is my idol, I have always said it, and as he wants to do great things in this team, he is the greatest and we are going to show it on the field, “he said.

Reyes’ growth process will continue, hand in hand with Santiago Solari, a factor that the former Puebla player considers, will help him consolidate and reap sporting achievements.

Having Solari as a coach means a lot, we know which teams he has led, he has a great career and I hope to grow a lot with him that we achieve many successes together, “he concluded.

cmb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.