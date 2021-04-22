Salvador Reyes confirms that several players refused to be part of the 2012 Olympic Tri

Coach Salvador Reyes Jr., confirmed that several Mexican soccer players refused to be part of the Mexican Under-23 National Team for the London 2012 Olympics, because they preferred to go on vacation than represent the Tri.

Several gave the age (in 2012) and did not want to go, that is the reality, they preferred to take their vacations. And the reinforcements must be people who want to go to support, “were the words of Salvador Reyes.

Luis Fernando Tena’s technical assistant in that Olympic event, confirmed in W Deportes that several Mexican elements who gave the age to be part of the team, rejected the call because they preferred to go on vacation.

A few weeks ago it was announced that elements such as Javier Hernández, who were eligible for that selection, decided not to be part of the team, and this time Salvador Reyes came out to confirm it.

