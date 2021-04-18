Salvador Pérez walk off with a homer against Blue Jays in the Major Leagues

The Kansas City Royals mask, Salvador Perez dressed as a hero to put the Blue Jays on the field with home run in the Big leagues. (Walk off).

A pitching that stayed in the zone of power of the Venezuelan, this did not forgive him to send it to fly throughout the center field and be the hero of the film in MLB with the Royals.

A home run weighs on the Big leagues, but if it is Walk off it has a touch more sweetness since there is no better way to give victory to your team.

Salvador Perez, was the protagonist of said home run against the Toronto Blue Jays who fought to the end, but could not against Salvy’s offense in the Big leagues.

Here the Walk off:

He disappeared her in the stands! Huge 459-foot home run connected by Salvador Pérez to knock out the Blue Jays. There are already four home runs for the Venezuelan. # MLB #TogetherRoyal

This hit connected by the Creole in the MLB, he traveled approximately 459 feet and has four home runs this season of the Big Show.

In addition, it registers .300 of average with nine RBIs in the current harvest of the Big leagues.

