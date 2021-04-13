Salvador Pérez reached 1,000 hits in the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan recipient of the Royals from Kansas City, Salvador Pérez, enter the history of Big leagues – MLB, this after arriving this Monday at 1000 hits in his professional career.

Salvador Perez reached the round figure of 1000 hits on the day of this Monday between Royals and Angels, being an undoubtedly historic hit in his career in the Big leagues.

Here the video:

A total of 10 seasons in the MLB, all with the Royals, they took him to Salvador Perez to reach 1000 hits in his career, being that indisputable against the Angels the eleventh of the current 2021 season.

Also, upon reaching 1000 hits, Perez becomes the # 34 Venezuelan to reach that important figure in baseball in the MLB, joining a list of historical players from this country.

This was congratulated by the Royals:

3 for 3 on the night, 1K for the career! Congratulations, Salvy! #TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/pkGEJXszMz – Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 13, 2021

Salvador Perez He arrived at this game with 997 hits and thanks to a 3-3 day, he reached 1000 hits in the Big leagues, an unforgettable day for him without a doubt and a ball that he will want to keep very well in his collection of distinctions.

As a curious fact courtesy of Víctor Boccone, savior Perez becomes the second Venezuelan receiver with at least 60% of games behind the plate with more than 1000 hits in the MLB. The other, Ramón Hernández (1345).

What of Perez in his career with Royals on the MLB It is extremely impressive and thanks to its numbers, it is classified as one of the best masks currently in the game.