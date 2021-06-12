Salvador Pérez on home runs is the most offensive in the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan Salvador Perez hit two home runs against the Oakland Athletics, making it clear that he has been the most offensive receiver of the season. MLB2021.

Through the game of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Royals, Salvador Perez, drove in his team’s only runs with several beastly home runs.

Now the Venezuelan is hitting 285. With 16 homers and 42 RBIs, no other receiver has as many RBIs or more home runs than Salvador Pérez. He is on his way to his fifth silver bat.

From 2019 to now, Salvador Perez He’s the catcher with the most home runs over hitters like Gary Sanchez, James McCaan and Buster Posey.

There is no doubt that the Royals did not fail to extend the contract of Salvador, who signed an extension of 80 million for 4 more seasons because he was heading to free agency, now he is the oldest active player with the organization and the one who revives great moments that this organization had in the MLB.

Here the videos:

Salvador Pérez on a fantastic night, went 4-3 with 2 HR (16), 2 CE 42, leaving his average at 285. pic.twitter.com/9QQsR31VWy – Anderson Vargas (@ anderson198425) June 12, 2021