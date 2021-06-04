Salvador Pérez is the “dad” of the Twins of Nelson Cruz and company

The Venezuelan catcher for the Kansas City Royals, Salvador Perez, had a round-trip on Thursday, hitting 14 home runs in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), making it clear that he has as “children” Twins from Minnesota.

Real and Twins they faced each other on Thursday, where Salvador Perez had a two-homer day to reach 14 home runs this season for the Big leagues and he continued his good streak against this organization, the best hitter in his entire career.

The Venezuelan Perez batted in that victory 6-5 against the Twins 4-2 with a couple of RBIs, being another game in which he hits well for this organization and is officially his “dad” in the MLB, as he has been hitting like no one since his debut in 2011.

Perez has for life in the MLB 166 homers, having 27 against these Twins, being the team that has punished the most in the best baseball in the world.

In 134 games against the Los Angeles team Twins, the receiver of Salvador Perez He has 156 hits, 27 homers, 94 RBIs and an average of .302, numbers that make it clear that the Venezuelan has his favorite victim with the wood in the MLB.

In this season, the Royals’ mask has 60 hits, 14 homers and 38 RBIs in the 2021 season of Big leagues.