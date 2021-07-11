Salvador Pérez homered and warmed up for the MLB HR Derby

Salvador Perez he took out his home run No. 21 with the Kansas City Royals warming up for the HR derby of the Big leagues – MLB.

The Kansas City mask continues to add hits in the 2021 season of the Big leagues. This afternoon against the Cleveland Indians in the big top.

A pitching that remained in the power zone of the rival pitcher, Salvador Perez He took advantage of it to send it to fly throughout the left field of the Major Leagues and thus continue on with his offense in the MLB.

Salvador Perez – Kansas City Royals (21) pic.twitter.com/4sFQTkp1aK – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) July 10, 2021

In the current season of Big leagues, Perez he posted a .276 average, 53 RBIs and 21 home runs in the Big Show. Those numbers were enough to go to the All-Star Game to be played at Coors Field, Colorado.

In addition, it will also be in the HR derby of the MLB against his first-round rival, the New York Mets player: Pete Alonso.

