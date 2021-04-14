Salvador Pérez hit the Angels for his third homer of 2021

The Venezuelan recipient of the Royals from Kansas City, Salvador Perez, is becoming the father of the Anaheim Angels, since this Wednesday he hit his third home run of the 2021 season of Big leagues – MLB.

In the third inning, Salvador Perez hit a tremendous home run to open the scoreboard for the Royals and making himself felt this time offensively against the Angels, since yesterday he demonstrated his bracelet with one out at third base to win the game in the Big leagues.

Here’s the home run:

Salvador Perez He superbly connected a Griffin Canning cutter to get that home run, which continues to show his great offensive level with the Royals in the current season of the MLB, driving his seventh race of the year.

That home run of savior he reached 412 feet and left the stadium at 110 miles per hour, a superb tablazo connected by a Venezuelan who continues to experience great moments in the current baseball campaign of MLB.

What’s more, Perez raised his average to .324 with that home run and 12 hits with the Royals in a total of 37 at-bats in the MLB 2021.