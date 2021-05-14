Salvador Pérez hit his eighth homer of the 2021 season

The Venezuelan Salvador Perez hit his eighth home run of the 2021 season with the Royals of Kansas City in the Big leagues – MLB.

The mask of the Royals He did not forgive a pitch from rival pitcher Lucas Giolito, who left him a pitching in the entire power zone so that he would send it to fly throughout the right field of the MLB.

In this way, Salvador Perez added his eighth home run of the season in the Big leagues and maintains his average at .281, 23 RBIs and eight hits from four corners.

Perez, who renewed in this same harvest of the MLB, continues to show that it is the face of Royals and he is still one of the best in his position in the Big leagues.

Here the home run:

Eighth homer of the season for Salvador Pérez. Three-run slam. # MLB #Togetherroyal

Video @MLB

pic.twitter.com/4ldEIGXdSt – Roberth Pérez (@ RoberthEperez17) May 14, 2021

In addition to getting his eighth home run, the receptor Salvador Perez I take it from one of the best pitchers today such as Lucas Giolito, who registers a 4.97 ERA in the Big leagues.

Apparently, they are still looking for that ball that the Venezuelan connected and put the Royals from Kansas City in the MLB partially.