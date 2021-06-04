Salvador Pérez hit his 13th home run of the season in the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan of the Kansas City Royals, Salvador Perez dropped his home run number 13 of the campaign in the Big leagues 2021. The mask is still lit with the wood in the MLB.

Perez, who has been good with the wood since the shortened campaign in 2020, continues to show why he is one of the best receivers today in the Big leagues.

Salvador Perez Not only is he good with his defense, but he is also able to contribute offensively by hitting four-corner hits in the MLB. Today, he took out his home run number 13 of the harvest in the big tent.

A pitching that stayed in the entire midfield for the Twins pitcher, the Royals mask took the opportunity to send it flying throughout the center field of the Big leagues.

Here the video:

Salvador Perez – Kansas City Royals (13) pic.twitter.com/O9wBarR3Jx – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 4, 2021

With this home run, Salvador Perez continues to add good figures in the season. He currently has a .282 average, 37 RBIs and thirteen homers.

They are certainly good numbers for Salvador Perez, who has already been demonstrating his power with the tree for two campaigns in the Big leagues.