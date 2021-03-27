Salvador Macip, researcher at the University of Leicester: “We have lost precious time vaccinating people with less risk”

The researcher at the University of Leicester believes that Spain should act on vaccination and opt “now” for other vaccines

“The real end of the pandemic will come in three or four years, in 2024 or 2025, although the virus will continue to be with us,” says Macip

Vaccination of AstraZeneca For those over 55 years of age, it was resumed this week, a decision that has been delayed in Spain and that other countries have avoided. The doctor in molecular genetics and researcher at the University of Leicester, Salvador Macip, He has been one of the critical voices with the Health decision and the times that have been taken.

According to him, it was a mistake to stop vaccination a week after the European Medicines Agency denied the adverse effects attributed to him and he also regrets that “a good part of the population over 70 years of age” is still unvaccinated.

Question: You are critical of the government’s vaccination management. What has been done wrong?

Answer: A part that depended on the negotiation that Europe has made, but there are decisions that could have been improved. One was not to vaccinate again until this week after it was learned that AstraZeneca did not have the complications attributed to it. Other countries vaccinated again, all the time that Spain has lost are people who can be infected and die. The second problematic decision is that it should not be given to people over 65 and until this week it has not been given to people over 55. This vaccine It is more useful in people who are frail and at higher risk of complications. The UK vaccinated the elderly from the start. We have wasted precious time vaccinating people who are less at risk.

Perhaps it would be time to look for other independent sources of vaccines. As other countries are doing, go to the vaccines of Russia, China, India to see if we can vaccinate faster than those that the EU negotiated. The strategy to get out of this pandemic is to vaccinate the entire population and the population at risk as soon as possible.

Q: Part of the population does not want to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca. What is failing here?

A: The population that does not trust this vaccine has increased a lot, although the regulatory agencies have shown that there is no danger. It is very dangerous because Europe has the doses of this vaccine, if the population does not want to use it, we are going to have a major problem.

This is not the real end, the pandemic will not end until the entire planet is immunized

Part of the responsibility is for the geopolitical game that exists between the EU and the United Kingdom (AstraZeneca headquarters) that they are trying to boycott. In the end, the losers are us who are not vaccinating the most sensitive population.

Q: Do you think a fourth wave is coming as many experts say?

A: We have been warning about the danger of the fourth wave for a long time, as soon as we relax the measures, the contagions return. I I hope it is more controlled than the previous ones but it depends on government restrictions and on whether we reduce contacts. And the more we vaccinate, the less impact this fourth wave will have.

If it was not Easter, the restrictions would be maintained a little longer

Q: The communities consider reinforcing restrictions at Easter, Health is trying to advance a curfew or the closure of non-essential activities. Would it be effective?

A: If Easter wasn’t there, the restrictions would be in place a little longer, which is what makes the most sense from an epidemiological point of view. We must be cautious and maintain the restrictions that we have.

The curfew is not the only solution, it is one more tool, but it can help to attack a weak point that we have, which is the nightlife that invites meetings in closed spaces with more people than it should. It’s tough for nightlife and catering businesses but these measures are helpful given the situation.

Q: You have published the book Lessons from a pandemic. What is the main lesson we have learned?

A: We should learn that we need to better prepare for the next pandemic. We were very unprepared despite the fact that the experts warned about it. Facing a next one, which is going to be there, we should have a fixed plan of attack. The second lesson is that decisions in this pandemic must be made quickly, you have to be effective, you can’t waste time. We must have a good board of independent advisers. Some countries like Spain have been very slow to make decisions and its performance has been reactive rather than proactive.

We can not travel on vacation where we want

Q: When can we go back to the old normal?

A: Throughout this year we will have recovered part of normality. It depends on the vaccination rate, but I estimate that the rich countries have recovered a large part of normalcy. But this is not the real ending the pandemic will not end until the entire planet is immunized.

If Europe is immunized and Brazil, for example, is not, there is a greater risk that it will mutate and that a new resistant variant will appear that requires re-vaccination. Therefore, we will not be able to travel on vacation wherever we want because it will be dangerous to move and contract these variations. In three or four years we will reach the real end of the pandemic, a situation in which the virus will be with us, but we will have an immunity.

Q: And when can we remove the mask?

A: I think there are measures that we could keep. In China we always wear a mask but in Europe it costs us more. If we wear a mask in places with a high population density, such as public transport, it would help us, for example, to reduce the flu, which causes high mortality. When we are all vaccinated surely relax but we could consider the idea of ​​incorporating the mask in some situations of our day to day.