Salvador Lizárraga, founder of the Original Banda el Limón, died – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The world of Mexican regional music is in mourning due to the death of Don Salvador Lizárraga, who was the founder of the Original Banda el Limón.

Through a statement on Facebook by the group’s press office, the news of the death of Lizárraga, who was 88 years old and already had some health problems, was released.

“With great sadness and deep sorrow, today the family of La Original Banda el Limón have great sorrow in our hearts for the death of our leader, Don Salvador Lizárraga,” the document said.The statement on the death of Salvador Lizárraga

“Don Chava, as many called him with great affection and with respect for the great man that he was, leaves us a great example with his departure and a great teaching of life,” added the document.

“He was an honest man, who fought against adversity and never gave up, despite everything, he always had a positive attitude and a smile on his face that inspired confidence. His great love for music always showed it with great joy and today with his departure he leaves us a great legacy that is his Original Banda El Limón, which he loved with all his might and for which he fought until the last of his days. Rest in peace, the great teacher Don Salvador Lizárraga ”, the message ended.

According to the information that has emerged so far, the musician would have died this Monday afternoon due to a cerebral vascular event, although that information has not been confirmed so far.

Which it was known that Lizárraga, born in 1932, He had been bedridden for years because of his health problems. Salvador Lizárraga had health problems for years

In that sense he spoke Blanca Martínez La Chicuela, famous journalist from the group world in Mexico, who was one of the first to mourn the death of the musician, as she said that he had been suffering for years.

“Rest in peace Don Salvador Lizárraga, he was suffering since 2013. My condolences to his family and THE ORIGINAL BANDA LIMÓN.”

For now, only on the Facebook account of the group has been released information about the death, because on Twitter and Instagram the band has not commented on the matter. Salvador Lizárraga

The Original Banda el Limón was founded in 1965 andn a town near Mazatlán, Sinaloa, although at that time it was only called “Banda Limón”.

In 1976, Lizárraga was at the head of the group and since then the band has strengthened to record hits such as Leña de Pirul.

One of the most prominent vocalists of the band was Julio Preciado, who left them in the 90s to join the Banda El Recodo.

Already in 1996, Lizárraga’s health had been compromised when she suffered a stroke that led him to move away from the group that made him grow.

The following year he returned to his musical activities, already when the René Camacho scandal and the foundation of The Overwhelming Band the Lemon.

Lizárraga had left Camacho at the head of the band, but he would have taken the opportunity to create a new group very similar to the first, so Don Salvador decided to change the name to leave it in La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga, with which he is known to this day.

