Salvador Lizárraga, founder of La Original Banda El Limón, dies – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Banda music dresses in mourning with the death of the founder of La Original Banda El Limón, Salvador Lizárraga, who according to initial reports died of a stroke at the age of 88.

The group broke the news through a statement on their Facebook account, where they also highlighted the hardworking spirit that the musician possessed, and allowed him to lead the band to success.

“Don Chava, as many called him with great affection and with respect for the great man that he was, leaves us an example with his departure and a teaching of life. He was an honest man who fought against all adversities and never gave up, despite everything, he always had a positive attitude and a smile on his face that inspired confidence, “they wrote.

Lizárraga was born on November 9, 1932 in Siqueiros, Sinaloa.

In 1965 he founded La Banda El Limón, which currently has 29 albums and multiple awards, including a Latin Grammy for the song The best perfume, and an Award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Editors for the song Say that you will return.