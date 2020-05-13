Absolute sainete of the Government on the occasion of the sales, with the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, denying the Minister of Industry, Tourism and Commerce, Reyes Maroto, this Wednesday. Illa has said that sales are “not allowed” because they involve “crowds” of individuals, despite the fact that Maroto had indicated this Wednesday that they were allowed.

«You have to avoid crowds. Since the sales are a claim that can facilitate crowds, they are not allowed, “Illa said at a press conference from the Moncloa Palace. The representatives of the employers of commerce had asked him this Wednesday to please clarify the situation. “But everything that causes physical crowds is not allowed. The sales can cause these crowds and are not allowed, “he explained.

Contrary to Maroto

The Department of Commerce specified, in the communication sent to Acotex to which Europa Press had access, that “this norm must be interpreted in the sense that what is prohibited is the agglomerations and not the possibility of making sales and promotions in establishments physical ”and clarified this is a first interpretation of the second additional provision of the Order and that a query has been sent to the Ministry of Health on the matter.

However, in the opinion of Commerce, “the provisions of the aforementioned second additional provision should not be interpreted as meaning that discounts or promotions themselves are restricted and therefore prohibited, as this would require a Modification of the Retail Trade Management Law and the same has not occurred, but rather it is a measure that aims to avoid possible crowds caused by commercial actions ».

The Order published this Tuesday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) by the Ministry of Health stated that “establishments may not announce or carry out commercial actions that may give rise to crowds of the public, both within the commercial establishment and in its surroundings ”, without affecting online commerce, which has caused the sector discomfort.