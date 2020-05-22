As predicted by Climatempo meteorologists, the areas of instability remain active on Friday (22) on the east coast of Bahia. The city of Salvador dawned under a lot of rain and strong gusts of wind.

It rained a lot from yesterday to today. According to data from CEMADEN – National Center for Monitoring and Natural Disaster Alerts, between 9 am yesterday (21) and 9 am today (22), it rained 131 mm in the capital of Bahia. In the same period, the automatic station of the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) recorded 98 millimeters of rain.

Also according to the agency, until yesterday, May 21, the total accumulated rainfall in Salvador, at the conventional station located in the Ondina neighborhood, the accumulated rainfall was 327.9 millimeters. The rain is 17% above the average for the month, which is approximately 280 millimeters. Today’s data, May 22, on the conventional station is not yet accessible on the organ’s system. But, this accumulated is likely to increase in the coming hours.

Photo of Fabio Teixeira, Salvador (BA)

How’s the weather?

This Friday, the rains should gain strength over the Recôncavo Baiano region, Salvador, north coast of Bahia and east of Sergipe. Until the early hours of Saturday, the rain will remain persistent and may come with strong intensity at times. Attention because there is potential for flooding and also landslides.

Throughout Saturday afternoon, the tendency is for instability to lose strength, but the weather remains unstable on the coast of Bahia. The rain decreases in intensity and there are some periods of improvement. On Sunday, the sun shines brightly over the east of Bahia and it should rain quickly and temporarily in the morning in Ilhéus and at any time of the day in Salvador.

