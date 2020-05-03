Why do we dream and what is the meaning of these experiences are two questions that are attributed to different fields. While the first can be associated with a more scientific and rigorous concept, the second represents something more human. As time passes, science has been revealing points that explain the dream process in human beings, but not its relationship with the person himself.

The theme of dreams is fascinating precisely because of that, becausee we do not understand it and despite the technological and scientific advances, we cannot decipher where they come from and what their purpose is. The only thing left for us before an abyss like this, a solution applied since man is aware of his only nature, is art.

Literature, painting and cinema, to mention the most impressive, they have been in charge not of giving dreams a subjective explanation that does not end up satisfying anyone, but of giving it a meaning and a position that goes beyond the body.

One of the artists in charge of this, if not the maximum exponent, was Salvador Dalí, a Spanish painter who based his work on dream experiences, their confusion and beauty in a world that is his own. This made Dalí the ambassador of dreams, or at least his visual representation, and the perfect person to working with one of the greatest and most influential directors of the 20th century: Alfred Hitchcock.

But how did this famous collaboration between artists happen? In the 1940s, shortly before Hitchcock became Hollywood’s biggest image, the director brought Ingrid Bergman and Gregory Peck together for a film project titled Spellbound.

The first idea of ​​this film, in which the producer David O. Selznick invested a lot of money to be able to take control of the plot, was present the benefits of psychoanalysis as a consequence of Selznick himself having tried treatment.

However, Hitchcock was an even bigger controller and didn’t allow anyone to interfere between him and his movies. So the British took as a reference The House of Dr. Edwardes, a 1927 novel written by Francis Beeding (a literary collaboration), and built the final story that was presented in 1954 in Spellbound:

The film continues the story of Dr. Constance Peterson, the only female psychoanalyst at Vermont’s Green Manors Asylum. From the beginning, Hitchcock introduced Constance to us as a cold woman, with little human attachment and an apparent complete mastery of her impulses and feelings.

The main argument begins when the doctor comes into contact with a patient named John Ballantyne, who has amnesia and claims to be a doctor named Anthony Edwardes. Ballantyne doesn’t remember anything, but he could be the author of the murder of the real Edwardes.

Dr. Constance begins treating him at evaluate and analyze your dreams to determine where your amnesia comes from and if this is a consequence of the guilt you feel for having murdered Edwardes … and this is where a man like Dalí can enter.

Hitchcock contacted Dalí to design the setting for John Ballantyne’s dreams They are analyzed by the protagonist and her mentor, Dr. Burlov. Dreams, at least the representations that we always see on screen, are diffuse and have neither beginning nor end; However, Dalí took it upon himself to give it a more concrete meaning, and this is what the director wanted.

Hitchcock filmed a total of 20 minutes of the scene in which the patient describes his dreams. But Selznick deleted most of the sequence and left only two … However, they became the highlight of the film, as Hitchcock uses his innovative visual techniques with a Dalí painting as the setting.

Is there something more captivating and contradictory than that? Hitchcock with a story based on a part of psychology and Dalí with his perception of character dreams …

Huge eyes on the walls, a man with giant scissors that cuts eyes, men without faces, roofs, broken wheels, a gambling house, a fireplace that hides a man also without a face … and a cut sequence that, like dreams, presented neither the beginning nor the end, but did bring together two of the greatest captivating minds in the art world.

See on YouTube

