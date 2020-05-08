Salvador will adopt complete isolation in three major neighborhoods in the city due to the advancement of the coronavirus. The locations will have vehicle restriction and closing of stores starting this Saturday, May 9, with an initial duration of seven days.

Mayor ACM Neto (Democrats) explained that the measures are part of a strategy, with technical criteria that assess the dynamics of each region and the circulation routine of the people who live in them. He stated that this is not a lockdown, “what we announced today were measures that will restrict the activities and movement of people at Av. Joana Angélica, Av. Sete de Setembro, Boca do Rio and Plataforma”.

According to the mayor, the closing of trade and the suspension of street activities will not result in changes in public transportation, and buses will continue to circulate even on avenues that will be banned for the transit of private vehicles. Residents of affected neighborhoods will be able to drive in their cars upon presentation of proof of residence.

The impact of the restrictions should be felt more in the avenues Joana Angélica and Sete de Setembro, which connect the city center to the rest of the city. In addition to the isolation, the city also announced the distribution of masks and the application of rapid tests in the neighborhoods affected by the restrictive measures, as well as mass measurement of the residents’ temperature.

“Everything is being done to prevent Salvador from being a stage where not everyone will be able to have assistance in the ICUs, where doctors will have to choose who will live and who will die”, reiterated ACM in a social network. Bahia registered more than 4,528 coronavirus cases and 165 deaths from the disease.

