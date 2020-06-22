Antena 3 is developing new projects for the upcoming season. The chain began a few days ago with the pre-production of ‘Debts’, originally known as ‘Debts and disappointments’, so Little by little, he adds new signings to his cast. to kick off the recordings as soon as possible.

Salva Reina, signing of ‘Debts’

Salva Reina has signed for ‘Debts’ to play the son of Carmen Maura’s character, according to Ecoteuve. The actor will play the role of Raúl, the oldest son of Pepa Carranza and the person in charge of the bar It is located within the Academy of Arts and Music, the family business that the protagonist manages.

But bringing the academy to a successful conclusion will not be an easy task, since Pepa is inundated with debts. Maura’s character discovers that her husband has been unfaithful to a porn actress, also leaving her with endless debts that threaten the stability of the business. Pepa, who could have been a « girl Almodóvar » if she had not met her husband, will discover a new reality in her life that she will try to solve together with her three children.

Doña Consuelo’s threat

And in case Pepa Carranza had few problems, Doña Consuelo de la Vega threatens to take away the academy. This place is the origin of the rivalry between the two family clans and Doña Consuelo, a rich old cripple and with a lot of hatred inside, will take advantage of the situation of her enemies to take over the business. ‘Debts’ is a « badass comedy », produced by Good Mod and created and developed by Daniel Écija. The series will begin filming in Madrid in summer.