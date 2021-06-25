Salva Puig, new coach of the KH-7 BM Granollers

06/25/2021 at 8:21 PM CEST

Save Puig, former international player for the Spanish national team, will be the new coach of the KH-7 BM Granollers the next season replacing Robert Cuesta, recently signed by Rocasa Gran Canaria.

Puig, 41, He has directed the last two seasons at the Unió Esportiva Sarrià, on the Silver Honor Division male, in which he has achieved the goal of permanence. The Catalan coach, with 5 years of experience on the bench, also previously trained the Joined Esportiva d’Handbol Calella.

With this addition, Puig will return home five years later to end his sports career in 2016 after staying for more than 10 seasons in the Vallesan club in three different stages. The former player, formed in the Vallesana quarry, he also wore the shirt of the Barça, of the BM Valladolid, Göppingen and Fenix ​​Toulouse.