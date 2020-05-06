Perhaps few remember it, but Save Crossbow (Zaragoza, May 22, 1975) was a scorer in the First Division when this classification was suitable for earthly players. To this day, the former footballer from Atlético, Valencia, Málaga, Racing or the Spanish national team, is carving out a coaching career with the hope of curdling a good year that will propel the elite that he savored as a footballer. Apart from scoring goals, Save It has also made headlines for the way it views politics. In the middle of the coronavirus crisis, it was necessary to know his opinion.

Question: Now you coach Algeciras of the Second Division B. How does a coach and his players coexist during the quarantine?

Answer: Within what fits everything has gone well. At 8:30 we send the information of the day to the players and I talk to them every day. The club gave each of them a stationary bicycle and there we were able to save the aerobic issue. The important thing is the disposition they are having to train on a daily basis. They know it is their profession and they have to take care of themselves.

Q: The confinement of a Second Division B player has nothing to do with that of a First Division player.

A: Nothing, it has nothing to do. I know of players on my team who have a floor that can be like the kitchen of an elite player.

Q: And in wages there is no comparison.

A: Don’t you have the slightest doubt. They charge according to the income of the club and it must be taken into account that here the teams depend a lot on the box office of each match. I also have to say that Algeciras is making an effort to maintain salaries for footballers and the coaching staff.

Q: You are already saved after the Federation confirmed that there will be no drops.

A: There is talk of many solutions, but it is clear that in the face of a catastrophe of this type, decisions have to be made and not everyone will like them. It is clear that we are favored. I also tell you: there is no soccer player who does not want to win the goal on the field.

Q: At OKDIARIO we exclusively publish that the Barcelona squad does not want to play again. Do you understand footballers who are afraid?

A: I fully understand you. Let us not forget that this is a virus that has killed and continues to kill and that those who have to make decisions have arrived late to the party. Many deaths and infections could have been avoided. On an economic level, football moves a lot and if it could continue it would be wonderful for everyone. Many players are going to demand those minimums of security because they have family behind.

Q: Does the economic take precedence over the sanitary?

A: I think that if the health authorities give the ok it is because they will have everything under control. Of course, in the first moment of contagion everything will go back to normal. If a club jumps the same, all the quarantine players and the team they face must be the same. Soccer is a contact sport that sometimes even sweat, spit … everything they are saying cannot be done is going to happen.

Q: It seems that there is not much clarity between the Government and the clubs in relation to the tests.

A: Government decisions are so changeable in a matter of hours that they are difficult to analyze.

Q: Will football clear the focus of the crisis?

A: There have been so many decisions, uncertainties, variations in measurements, information or numbers that I think this is going to weigh so much that not even soccer is going to make people forget. Although it is true that there are people who talk to them and say: ‘don’t sell us more goats and that’s it.’ In the end it is still time that you are thinking and watching football and you stop watching news.

Q: The problem might not be attacked in time.

A: I may have my opinion, which is clearly in complete disagreement with those who govern us. If they had done something I like I would say so. I rely on what the medical unions or the nursing college say. They are going to file a complaint against a government for the lack of material, send it defective material or have had to put on material that is not a real protector. Then we have a country like Portugal, which has no comparison with Spain, because we have the best healthcare system there is and we have not been able to respond in time to this pandemic. It is that if you see, the number of people affected, the deaths, people are coming out of associations, hospital directors, that everything that counts is the other way around. It is no longer my opinion, it is what you hear.

Q: Will you have an invoice?

A: This is an absurdity of many decisions. If it will take its toll, I don’t know.

Q: Will there be resignations?

A: Or not.

Q: Why?

A: There is a lot of support here, mate.

Q: …

A: What is clear here is that I do not know what important administration said that if the 8M had not been celebrated, 62% of infections would have been reduced. If Madrid had been closed in time and if other decisions had been made, everything would have been greatly reduced. Because there are many things: that the Prime Minister does not show a mourning that is so much demanded for the deaths that have occurred … these are small details. Anyway. We are athletes but we are citizens with the same right to speak. Just like the Telecinco colleague who said I don’t know what. Can’t we say anything? That is well seen, it is wonderful. Whoever wants to see it.

Q: Is the data being made up?

A: I have a directive in Algeciras that has told us that they have had the first tests today, that they have had to put garbage bags.

Q: It seems that the official data is falling short.

A: Those data are the same correct. But come on, they are easy to demonstrate. In a year we will see when the number of people in Spain is published.

Q: You have been labeled for many years. Now many athletes are also critical.

A: It is that there are situations that seem to be out of common sense. As president of a soccer team, I am not going to hire an electronic coach. If you see the curriculum vitae of the Minister of Health and that of the Minister of Health of Portugal, it is to throw our hands at our heads. The other day I gave a practical example: this is like going on a plane, the pilot is unwell and the stewardess leaves and offers a chemist to take the controls. Well, this is the one that is going to try to take us down.

Q: Do you think that the members of the Government are poorly prepared?

A: I did not say that. I say that the Minister of Health of Portugal has a curriculum and a preparation and ours has another that has nothing to do with what corresponds to her portfolio. That, as I read, that I do not know or like.

Q: Politics on the sidelines, do we bet that the League returns?

A: I would bet that the League is back. Done sensibly and with all measures. It will be decaffeinated.

Q: They say that behind closed doors until 2021.

A: Well, or later they tell you that until 2029.