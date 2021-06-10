Salt erosion rapidly deteriorates the world’s oldest cave painting

INDONESIA

A rock painting on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, it is believed to be the oldest in the world, is deteriorating at a rapid rate due to saline erosion probably caused by the climate changearchaeologists warned.

The painting of a group of therianthropes, or humans with animal characteristics, who appear to hunt animals was found in a limestone cave in 2017 and dates back 44,000 years.

Experts are now racing against time to find ways to preserve the priceless Pleistocene artwork.

The impact is very severe and will destroy the paintings, “Basran Burhan, an archaeologist at Griffith University in Australia, told . after inspecting the painting in Maros.

Warming temperatures and the increasing severity of El Niño have helped accelerate the crystallization of the salt in the cave, effectively “exfoliating” the paint, according to a study by Australian and Indonesian archaeologists published last month in Scientific Reports.

Prolonged drought combined with heavy monsoon rains have created “very favorable” conditions that have intensified salt crystallization, according to the study.

The pigment that forms the image on the cave wall is peeling off, “said archaeologist Rustan Labe, pointing to images on his laptop showing the scale of the exfoliation between October 2018 and March 2019.

Documentation of the image showed that 1.36898 square centimeters had been dislodged in those six months.

Labe, who works at the Cultural Heritage Conservation Center at the Ministry of Education and Culture, said archaeologists will work in small teams to monitor the growth of salt crystals and other tiny organisms on the cave wall.

We will prevent and address the factors that could be a threat and we will do so immediately, “Rustan said.

