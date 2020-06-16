Its worldwide presentation is scheduled for June 30

The electric version will be called ë-C4

Diesel and gasoline engines will also be part of the game

The new Citroën C4 2021 shows its face a couple of weeks before its official presentation, scheduled for June 30. It acquires an SUV touch without being completely so and offers a mechanical range consisting of Diesel, gasoline and electric versions.

The Citroën C4 2021 He shows off his aesthetic credentials ahead of a presentation on June 30. The new version of the model breaks with its past to become a vehicle with similar objectives to the Kia XCeed, although the signature of the two chevrons also aspires to take away sales from more traditional units such as the Volkswagen Golf or the Ford Focus. However, the latter also has an active version with a more rustic cut.

CITROËN C4 2021: EXTERIOR

New Citroën C4 2021 It features an aesthetic that embraces the brand’s current design language while adding adventurous touches to the saloon body it has always been.

The electric version differs from the rest in the anagram behind, where you can clearly read the inscription ë-C4, in some blue details that in other variants are of another color and in a charging socket that is located exactly in the position of the fuel tank of the thermal units.

CITROËN C4 2021: INTERIOR

Citroën has not yet revealed official information about the new C4 2021, but the official photographs show the importance of the technological fabric. The dashboard can be fully digital, while a large screen focuses the attention of the dashboard. From it you can manage the latest evolution of the brand’s multimedia system.

Citroën has decided to keep physical controls for the air conditioning.

The driver can enjoy a Head-Up Display that displays the data on a glass in front of him.

The seats Advanced Comfort ensure extra comfort for passengers.

Presumably, the electrical version has specific graphics to report details such as the amount of battery charge or the energy used at all times.

CITROËN C4 2021: MECHANICAL

The Citroën C4 2021 will be manufactured on the platform CMP PSA, which means it can accommodate electrified motors. And it will, since the French firm has confirmed the arrival of the ë-C4, its electric version. Except for surprise, it will have the same engine that drives the pair formed by the Peugeot 208 and 2008, with a power of 136 horsepower, a 50-kilowatt-hour battery and a range of about 300 kilometers.

In addition to the electric version, the new Citroën C4 2021 It will have gasoline and diesel engines. Among the former there will be several versions of the 1.2 three-cylinder PureTech, while among the latter the leading role will be for the 1.5 BlueHDi.

Citroën has confirmed the presence of a suspension of hydraulic progressive dampers.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/16/2020 Citroën reveals the first official images of the C4 2021. 06/10/2020 The first details of the Citroën C4 2021 are leaked.

