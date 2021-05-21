Salomón Wbias, the World runner-up who now plays Beach Soccer

The lower categories of the Mexican National Team have given us legendary players such as the 2005 Under 17 Champions; Héctor Moreno, Carlos Vela, Giovani dos Santos and others who have had great moments with Tricolor or who are a figure with their teams.

However, there are many more who went from glory to retirement in one step and one of these players is Salomón Wbias, World runner-up in the Under 17 category in 2013, a partner of players such as Raúl Gudiño, Erick Aguirre, ‘Wero’ Díaz , Oswaldo Rodríguez and others.

Wbias, who was shown to be one of the most promising players of this generation, left the courts in 2018 after a passing without pain or glory for Liga MX and at 25 years old, today he is a footballer for the Mexican Beach Soccer Team.

Wbias could not make his debut in Liga MX with the Tuzos, a group in which he played from 2011 to 2018 and only managed to play for the Under 20 and for Pachuca Premier, Tuzos’ subsidiary in the Premier League.

Wbias meets the Beach Soccer Team at the CONCACAF Championship.

