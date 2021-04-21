Salo Loyo applauds the honesty of Luis Miguel – El Sol de México

In 2000, the pianist and producer Salo Loyo obtained two Latin Grammys for Best Album and Best Male Pop Album for his collaboration on the album Amarte es un gusto de Luis Miguel, which was also recognized with multiple platinum status in Argentina, Chile, Mexico. and Spain.

One of the reasons why this work stood out so much in its time was because at that time some Latin artists such as Shakira, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martín joined the trend of releasing songs in English, an act that El sol categorically rejected, because he wanted to stay true to his style.

Loyo, who is also part of the El Sol band of musicians since 2002, said that his consistency when recording new songs is one of the qualities that have allowed him to go so far.

“He started as a child, he has worked with the biggest in the industry, it is something that he has also absorbed and that is why he is where he is,” he said. “What are the arrangements and that kind of thing, he has a very clear vision, you are not going to arrive and you are going to change it, it is something that I admire a lot, that is not guided by trends”.

The composer also confessed that he himself has learned a lot during the years he has been working with Luis Miguel, especially the value of an artist being honest in front of his audience.

Because there is a lot of competition today, Salo says that as a musician it is very easy to see when a singer seeks only to succeed from a marketing point of view. “I’m actually very neurotic, when I realize that I totally lose interest,” he says.

Since his name is already known in the industry, many have knocked on his door hoping to follow in Luismi’s footsteps, but he always advises them not to seek to imitate a figure that is impossible to emulate.

“Many times they call me and tell me they want a song but Luis Miguel is cool, and the first thing I tell them is why do they want to get in the ring with someone who is going to knock them out at the first blow? Great that they admire him, that they learn him, but let his voice shine, and his identity come out ”.

To make these teachings reach more people, Salo will offer the Pop Arrangement and Production course, where in addition to technical information, he will dedicate some sessions to chat about his experience dealing with managers and artists (he has also worked with figures such as Marco Antonio Solís, Charlie Zaa and Jon Anderson) who has learned in the school of life.

“You can be the best musician, but if you are not armed with social tools, such as talking and presenting your work, sharing your ideas and receiving those of another artist, it is very difficult. These are things that I have learned, and it has taken me many years to be so clear, “he concluded.