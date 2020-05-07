Finnish F1 driver highlights uncertainty in the wake of pandemic

Considers it dangerous for people from other countries to travel to Austria

Formula 1 aims to start its season in Austria on July 5 and hold two consecutive Grand Prix there. The ex-pilot of the Great Circus Mika Salo considers that the situation is very complicated, however, he trusts the work that the category does to run again without risks.

The former Finnish Formula 1 driver is clear that the most important thing now is to prevent further infections and deaths. In addition, it focuses on the complication that still exists to catch an airplane, something essential to start the season after almost two months of hiatus.

“Health is a priority. That is why we only talk about running with the stands empty. In addition, the difficulty to travel limits the life of everyone,” says Salo in statements to the Finnish television channel MTV.

Salo is clear that F1 is not going to place his own interests above health. However, he stresses the consequences that this crisis has already had and those that it may have in the future of not being able to return to competition.

“Let’s see how they set their intentions in motion, but I don’t think they will play with health. They are taking the pandemic seriously. However, there is talk of a lot of money and thousands of jobs. There has to be a plan, “he says.

The Finn hopes that the pandemic will soon be under control to return to normality, not only in the premier category but throughout the world. Meanwhile, it shows doubts about how to act when configuring the calendar with any travel restrictions.

“I want to see how they are going to do it. They have to be creative in some way, but right now you can’t travel anywhere. I hope there will be a vaccine soon,” he explains.

The reason F1 wants to start its season in Austria is because there they began to ease restrictions earlier than in other European countries. The figures for this nation, both infected and deceased, are low. However, Salo fears that the fact of going to personnel from much more affected countries, such as Italy, may cause an upturn.

“If thousands of people come from countries whose number of infected is much higher than in Austria, there is a much higher risk of infection, even if everyone tests before entering the country,” says Salo to finish.

