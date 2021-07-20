Salmon in Germany ‘crazed’ by dissolved cocaine in water

The active principles of medicines and other products chemical They produce effects on any living organism, although there can and usually are differences depending on the type they affect. However, a curious event that occurred in the German municipality of Krichundem (North Rhine) points out that the cocaine produces in salmon effects similar to those seen in humans.

Those in charge of a hatchery salmon fish observed unusual activity in the fish: they swam with great agitation and they were trying to get out of the water. This might suggest that they detected the liquid itself as threat. After analyzing the water, it actually turned out that there were remains of pesticides and other chemicals that should not be there. They are estimated to come from illegal wastewater discharges.

But among the localized, two unusual substances were found: cocaine and benzoylecgonine, which is used for the ‘commercial’ preparation of the narcotic. According to local authorities, it cannot be ruled out that reaction of salmon was due to cocaine.

The fish have not suffered permanent damage. After 48 hours of restlessness they returned to their normal state.