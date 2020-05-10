

It all started just a few days ago, with an email in which the author of Children of the Midnight, The Satanic Verses and Harun or the Sea of ​​Stories, among other memorable titles, alluded to his most recent novel, Quixote. Had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, Salman Rushdie would have traveled to Spain to discuss it. Quixote is a bold narrative proposal inspired by his rereading of Cervantes’ work, which the Anglo-Indian author adapts in his own way to the situation the United States is going through today. The email opened with a disturbing note: “Strange times. The Thing caught me. I was in bad shape for two long weeks, but I have recovered so I can count myself among the lucky ones. ”

Impossible to mention the name of Salman Rushdie without remembering the death sentence passed on him by Ayatollah Khomeini, which forced him to live in anguished seclusion for more than a decade under the protection of Scotland Yard. Against all odds, he survived, and when the sentence that weighed on him was finally lifted, far from being intimidated, Rushdie dedicated himself to fighting for freedom of expression, founding initiatives such as the Voices of the World festival, which continues to be held annually in New York. York. The news that the 72-year-old writer had overcome the illness that has ended the lives of so many people, led to a proposal: would you be willing to talk about the novel that you should be presenting these days in Spain in the context of the havoc the pandemic is causing? “I would prefer to stick to literary questions,” he replied. Inevitably, the questionnaire you received referred to the difficult situation you have just left behind. With his characteristic bonhomie, the writer was kind enough not to avoid any questions.

Question. What led you to write a book like Don Quixote?

Answer. My intention was to write a kind of allegory about the United States, going through the different strata of American society, trying to catch the moment it is going through today. When the fourth centenary of the deaths of Cervantes and Shakespeare was celebrated, I reread Don Quixote and saw rogues rising in my head to whom I named the immortal characters of Cervantes. For me, this novel is a bit of what Midnight Sons was: a kind of compendium of everything I want to be and say as an artist.

P. What are characters like Don Quixote, Sancho and Dulcinea doing in the United States today?

R. The theme of the novel is optimism. My friends laugh at me because in these times I am still optimistic. My Don Quixote is an exaggerated version of that vision. Don Quixote is optimistic to absurd extremes. Always try to see the best in people even if they have the most deplorable flaws and pursue an impossible love against all evidence. He needed such a character to undertake a journey through a country that is going through a dire moment. Sancho arises directly from his imagination, and in the midst of the crazy novel I have written, he is the one who most needs reality. My Dulcinea, Salma R, is another projection of my obsessions, and as a character it is very troublesome.

P. Are you satisfied with the result?

R. The book is exactly how I wanted it to be.

P. How has your reception been?

R. Altogether excellent and very rewarding. The response from readers has been genuinely wonderful. Many write to me saying that it is my most fun book. Of course, there are no detractors who accuse me of having written a superficial and substanceless book.

P. Does that kind of criticism affect you?

R. Negative reviews keep readers from getting close to the book. It is always unpleasant to stumble upon malicious criticism, but I know perfectly well what I am doing and why, and although there are people who do not agree with the path I have chosen, I have to follow it.

“I am thankful for how lucky I have been to overcome the coronavirus.”

P. Can you talk about the importance of fantasy in your books?

R. The word fantasy refers to escapism, and I am not interested in escapist literature. I find it more useful to speak of “speculative fiction”, as Margaret Atwood does. The truth is that the world and human life are not really “naturalists”. Surrealism is becoming more real than realism. From the expression “magical realism”, I am left with “realism”.

P. The world has been paralyzed as a result of the coronavirus. How has it affected you?

R. The coronavirus also paralyzed me. I contracted the disease in mid-March and had two really difficult long weeks. Fortunately I am fully recovered. Every day that passes I give thanks for how lucky I have been.

Surrealism is becoming more real than realism. From the expression “magical realism”, I am left with “realism”

P. Where is it located? How is your day to day? Writes?

R. I am in my Manhattan home, living day by day. I have just finished a collection of essays (nothing to do with the coronavirus) that will be released next year. Everyone says to me: “This must be a great time to write,” to which I reply: “Yes, of course; thousands of people die every day, but the important thing is that it is a great time to be a novelist! ’ It will be a long time before I write fiction again.

P. What is your opinion of the response given by the political leaders of the three countries that are important in your life, India, the United Kingdom and the United States?

R. In all three countries the response of the political class has been a dire failure.

P. Is humanity guilty of mistreating the planet?

“The political response in the UK, India and the US has been a failure”

R. I hope this disaster convinces us that we have to be more considerate of the planet. When nature expresses itself through a tsunami, earthquake, or pandemic, it is when we understand how precarious our domain of the world is. I do not want to err on the part of anthropomorphism: nature is not a person, so this is not revenge, but it would not hurt if we took it as a warning.

P. His bond with New York is very strong. It is the epicenter of the epicenter of the global pandemic. Suffering and death are ubiquitous. What are your feelings about the city?

R. The impact of the pandemic has been brutal, but this is New York and New Yorkers are very strong. Some have fled and have sought refuge outside, but I have wanted to stay to face the situation with my fellow citizens.

P. Some artists and writers speak of a change in perspective on their scale of values. Is this your case?

R. I don’t think I have changed. What I do know is that I don’t want to focus my attention on what is happening because we are all experiencing it day by day and I think that we writers have little to add; I prefer to think about the deepest human values, beauty, ethics, imagination, perception, truth, courage, friendship … Those are the true themes of literature.

