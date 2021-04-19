Salma “What you say”

What you say is the name of Salma’s new single, and it is so true, everyone will be able to say their version, in their own way, but who knows the truth? Only you of course.

This song, “What you say,” premiered on April 16, and it has broken hearts! The video is just going to kill you, check it out at this link! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CogUTSiW8_w

A song that will surely make you fall in love, if you are starting a relationship is definitely the song you have to listen to. “The truth of what you say” Are you serious … are you always sure that the person you are with is telling you the truth? It is that that can never be known, I will know! You never finish meeting a person, and as those romantic Instagram phrases say, you truly know a person by the way they go. This does hurt, but if you are starting, then just be very cautious and remember that self-love is the best you can have, Salma knows it, and that is why she tells you today.

In this video we can see Salma as pretty, beautiful and sexy as she has always been, as we have always seen her. Let us tell you! That this song was not made alone, he made it in collaboration with Juan Vegas, a talented singer who decided to collaborate and work on Salma’s new song together with her and what a great team they do, and what a great song they released. We are happy for this new single!

“Wow it came out beautiful! Congratulations !!! “,” I love the crew, I love them too much! “

“Me? In love with you just. What a good message they give us ”,“ Wonderful simple! Infinite congratulations! “

What do you think of this song? Better yet, if you plan to dedicate it, who is the first person that comes to mind?