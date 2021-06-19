Salma Luévano, the first trans woman in Mexico to be a federal deputy

Mexico City.-

In the elections of June 6, 2021, the National Electoral Institute (INE) included the participation of vulnerable groups, such as the LGBT + community candidates nominated by Morena: Salma luévano Y Maria Clemente Garcia Moreno, who managed to position themselves as the next trans federal deputies in Mexico.

In the case of Salma Luévano, she will participate as a multi-member deputy for the federal district 2 of Aguascalientes and María García for the federal district 8 of Mexico City.

In interview for Excelsior, Luévano shared her vision for the future as a parliamentarian and social activist for the Human Rights of the population LGBTTTIQ +.

What was it that prompted you to apply?

I am very happy to be the first trans woman to occupy this deputation at the federal level and who sets this precedent for our community in the history of Mexico, given the situation of being the most discriminated population and the need for recognition, of To seek and advance in our public policies, I put in the requests that are first denied to me, but then I challenge and we are granted 10% for vulnerable groups.

Salma commented that in addition to feeling very happy about the news, she now has a great responsibility and commitment, as the community’s struggle has been very complicated. On the other hand, she is convinced that with the affirmative actions that she has been working together with her lawyers, great strides will be achieved.

I have a great moral commitment because I am the first trans woman who goes for the Rainbow Quota and that commits me even more in the sense that I have to fight three times as much to try to get the initiatives up to Congress as much as possible.

What actions will you seek to achieve as an activist in the LGBTTTIQ + community?

One of my four agenda items is that of quotas, as I seek to take it to Congress to legislate it and make it at the federal level. Another is that of gender identity, as it is very important for the visibility and empowerment of our population. Also, the issue of equal marriage and my priority will be to legislate a greater punishment for hate crimes to help stop them.

Luévano assured that the population is so far behind due to lack of education, medical care, job opportunities and decent health, that this type of action will help generate a political transition that in turn will make the community visible through forums , conferences and cultural events to educate and generate empathy and inclusion.

Unfortunately there is a lot of misinformation and what is not known causes fear, but precisely one of my great tasks will be to educate to advance.

Finally, he commented that historically laws are needed for the community, so he will work to get them passed.

Who is Salma Luévano?

Originally from Veracruz, Salma Luévano is businesswoman of the restaurant industry, stylist professional and social activist for more than 20 years.

She is also the president of the Association Together for the Path of Diversity AC. in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Throughout this time, he has managed to obtain the first Rainbow Quotas in Mexico, as well as has led some strategic litigation for the inclusion of vulnerable groups, in order to recognize the rights of non-binary people in the Mexican electoral regulatory system.