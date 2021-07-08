Salma Hayek’s reaction to seeing her husband leave the Balenciaga show

The other guests at the Balenciaga show, including Bella Hadid, Lewis Hamilton, Anna Wintour (who Salma was sitting with) Juergen Teller and more, stayed talking after the show.

Balenciaga Couture. (YouTube Balenciaga.)

Before the show, we could see the arrival of the Mexican actress with a purple dress with Balenciaga floral embroidery that belongs to the spring summer 2021 collection. Naturally, Salma accompanied with Balenciaga accessories such as sunglasses and her bag.

We know that the firm is one of her favorite brands and on the cover of ELLE Mexico, Salma wore the silver Balenciaga coat and no one else could wear it as spectacular as her.