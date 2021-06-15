Salma Hayek’s Owl Coughed Up a Rat Hairball on Harry Styles

In case you aren’t aware, Salma Hayek owns a majestic pet owl and it spends a lot of time lurking on her Insta, staring unblinkingly into my soul. Salma is obviously obsessed with Kering the Owl, as we all should be, and therefore spent much of a recent interview with Ellen talking about her. Specifically, how she once coughed up a hairball on Harry Styles’ head.

According to Salma (via The Daily Mail), Harry was hanging at her house and “He was really excited about the owl and was hoping the owl would go on his head,” which yes, would be anyone’s reaction upon meeting Salma Hayek’s owl. However, apparently Kering was so overwhelmed with excitement about being in such close proximity to Harry Styles that she immediately vomited.

As Salma put it, “The minute he least expected it, it came on his head and then this ball of rat hair was on his head.” Anyway Harry was fully chill with Kering voiding the rat-themed contents of her stomach on him, don’t worry. Per Salma, “He was super cool, by the way. He was super cool even with that happening.”

Please note that this isn’t the only recent interview Salma’s given about her pet owl. She also devoted a portion of a recent People interview to talking about her, saying “You won’t believe this. I do meditate with the owl very, very often. The minute I go deep into meditation, she stays super still. “

Like, should I literally get an owl?

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

