Salma Hayek’s name ‘will shine’ on the streets of Los Angeles

The actress, who is part of the cast of Eternals, the new Marvel film in which she will share credits with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden Y Lia mchugh, He used his Instagram account to deliver the happy news to his followers.

I’m combining a #TBT image with some very recent news, because this image represents how surprised and happy I was when my team showed me the announcement that I have been given the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! A few minutes ago. Thanks to the fans for their support throughout the years. #hollywoodwalkoffame @hwdwalkoffame

Salma Hayek, actress

The Mexican actress and producer is recognized in the film industry for her performance alongside Antonio Banderas in the film Desperado, in addition to his leading role in Frida.