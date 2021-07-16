Salma Hayek, with award for her career and with controversy? with French photographers

For the Mexican it was a real surprise to be called to receive the distinction, to such a degree Hayek I had not prepared a speech to thank the recognition that Grupo Kearing, which also organizes it, has also given to Jane fonda, Geena davis, Isabelle huppert Y Susan Sarandon.

The gala in which the award was given to Salma It was very exclusive and had the participation of the president of the Cannes International Film Festival and the general delegate of the event. Dinner was held in the old castle of La Castre, in the historic part of the city on the French Riviera.

Spike Lee and Salma Hayek at the Kering Women In Motion Award Cocktail. (© . for Kering 1328327507)

The French press echoed the triumph of Hayek not only in terms of receiving the tribute for his work, but also for his spectacular look. “Salma she seduced those present, “published the French magazine Elle; other media echoed the Veracruz woman’s” love “for Cannes or how her pronounced cleavage” impressed the Croisette. “

That night, Hayek once again showed her right idea of ​​trusting one of the brands of which her husband is CEO, François-Henri Pinault, the chosen one was Gucci; In a blue dress with a sweetheart neckline, with subtle black straps, adorned with a sequin panel in light blue, black and cobalt in a gradient effect, which marked her silhouette.